Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Helping breast cancer survivors get a new “lash” on life

How lash expert and breast cancer survivor Dionne Phillips is helping other survivors thrive

By Danielle Nottingham

NBC Universal, Inc.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and celebrity lash expert, Dionne Phillips of D’Lashes Lash and Wellness Spa, shared her recent battle with breast cancer with California Live’s Danielle Nottingham.  Phillips was diagnosed a year ago while she was planning to open a new spa in the heart of Beverly Hills. Instead of giving up, Phillips says she made sure every detail of her spa,  from the doors to the countertops, was designed with cancer patients in mind. 

Oct 16

Visit the Orange County school helping students with Down Syndrome and other special needs thrive & reach their potential

wellness Oct 12

Inside the unique wellness café on a mission to help moms avoid burnout

D'Lashes Lash and Wellness Spa offers an array of services that extend far beyond lashes-- from lymphatic facials to lymphatic massages to lash facials, and even “survivor lashes” for women who have lost their hair.  For Phillips, this isn’t just about aesthetics, she says it’s about empowerment, “it’s healing you know when you see your transformation from the medications. You’re tired from cancer, that little spark can help you keep up your vibrations and keep you healing better.” She urges every woman to get 3D Ultrasound mammograms and to talk to their doctor if you see or feel anything on their body that’s not right.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us