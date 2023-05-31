health

Get your skin summer ready!

California Live's Amber Pfister chats with board certified dermatologist, Dr. Nina Desai, in Manhattan Beach about which sunscreen to use on your skin type and what to do if you get a sunburn!

By Amber Pfister

NBC Universal, Inc.

We chatted with Dr. Desai about different types of sunscreens for different skin types and also what to use for sunburn care to help with discomfort and how to soothe the skin.  

Sunscreens for different skin types

1. Those with sensitive skin - physical sunscreen 

2. Those with pigmentation issues - tinted mineral sunscreen

3. Darker skin - tinted/chemical or hybrid SPF sunscreen

Sunburn care: 

1. OTC hydrocortisone cream for pain and discomfort

2. Barrier repair cream like Aquaphor

3. Oat bath for discomfort and for soothing

This article tagged under:

healthCaliforniabeauty
