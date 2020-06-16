Get Your Glow Back With These Easy Tips

Feeling a little dim? Wake up your skin and find your healthy glow. California Live has talked to Dr. Anna Guanche who has tips to help your skin glow.

Remember to Exfoliate

Exfoliating your skin once a week is a key part of getting glowy skin. Guanche recommends using a particle based exfoliater which you can use on both your body and skin. But be gentle and be wary of over exfoliating your skin.

Refrigerate Your Products

Put some of your beauty products in the refrigerator. It is especially refreshing in the summer to put your creams and lotions in the refrigerator. Guanche recommends putting your jade roller in the fridge to cool and soothe your face first thing in the morning.

Charcoal Hydro Gelling Mask

Charcoal hydro-gelling mask hydrate the skin, soothe and get rid of redness of your skin. The mask is esepcially great for people who suffer from acne. One product is ??

Get Your Glow on With Body Shimmer

Use some body makeup mixed with a bit of shimmer to get a glowy tan effect without living your house. Your skin will look smooth, supple and tan. The best part? No sun damage.