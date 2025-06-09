Father's Day Feast: Celebrate dad with flavorful, no-fuss dishes 

Award-winning caterer Meg Walker joins California Live’s Jessica Vilchis to share two bold, comforting dishes perfect for Father’s Day: a fresh chimichurri sauce and double-baked “Pop’s Potatoes” loaded with bacon, pork belly, and cheddar.

MEG’S HOUSE-MADE CHIMICHURRI

Serves 6-8

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 cup tightly packed chopped fresh parsley leaves

• 1 cup tightly packed chopped fresh cilantro leaves

• 1 teaspoon dried thyme

• 1 teaspoon dried oregano

• 1 teaspoon red chili flakes

• ½ cup canola oil

• ½ red onion, coarsely chopped

• ¼ cup red wine vinegar

• 1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

• 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste

HOW TO MAKE:

Finely chop the fresh parsley by hand and set aside. In a food processor, combine all remaining ingredients and pulse until roughly chopped. Stir in the chopped parsley and adjust seasoning to taste. No food processor? Finely chop all ingredients by hand and whisk together in a small bowl. Use immediately or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week.

POP’S DOUBLE-BAKED EVERYTHING POTATOES

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

• 4 Russet potatoes

• ½ cup crispy bacon, crumbled

• ½ cup cooked pork belly, cut into slabs

• ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

• ¼ cup thinly sliced green onions

• ½ cup sour cream

• ½ cup salted butter

• Salt, to taste

• Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

HOW TO MAKE:

Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Wash the potatoes and place them on a foil-lined baking sheet. Bake for about 35 minutes or until fork-tender. Let cool slightly, then cut off the top quarter of each potato and set aside. Scoop out the insides of the potatoes, being careful to leave the skins intact. Mash the scooped-out potato flesh with butter, sour cream, salt, and pepper until smooth. Fold in bacon, cheddar cheese, and green onions. Spoon or pipe the filling back into the potato shells and bake for another 10–15 minutes, until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Garnish with extra cheese, sour cream, pork belly slabs, and more green onion before serving.

*Recipes courtesy of Meg Walker