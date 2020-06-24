Enjoy These Guilt-Free Mediterranean Inspired Nachos

Nachos don’t have to be loaded in calories and fat to be delicious. Chef Jamie Gwen shared her healthy nachos recipe with California Live – with a scrumptious Mediterranean twist.

Ingredient:

Bag of store bought pita chips

A container of your favorite hummus like red bell pepper or garlic hummus

A container of cherry tomato (halved)

Sliced cumbers

Olives of choice

Crumbled feta cheese or goat cheese

Diced raw red onion (optional)

Freshly chopped cilantro or parsley

Sprinkle of ground cumin, salt, pepper

Drizzle of olive oil

How to: