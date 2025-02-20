Food & Drink

Eat pizza and help raise money for this special SoCal school!

California Live's Amber Pfister is in Irvine at Sgt Pepperoni's Pizza Store with celebrity fitness trainer, Rulk, learning how to make his famous Cauli-Brisket Pie. And the best part, all proceeds from this pizza go to help students at the Pathway School, which educates and equips students who struggle in traditional classroom settings by providing them with skills and strategies to grow.

THE CAULI-BRISKET PIE (AKA “PLAYER 2”)

Makes 1 pizza

INGREDIENTS: 

¼ cup Savory BBQ Sauce (or drizzle desired amount)

1 cup of shredded Mozzarella Cheese

6 ounces Smoked Brisket, chopped

¼ cup caramelized onions

¼ cup sliced mushrooms

1 (14-inch) prepared Cauliflower crust

HOW TO MAKE:

  1. Place cauliflower crust on baking sheet, or alternatively, preheat a baking stone to 400F.
  2. Top prepared crust evenly with barbecue sauce, cheese, brisket, caramelized onions, and sliced mushrooms.
  3. Bake at 400F for 20 minutes, or until cheese is melted and bubbly.

*Recipe courtesy of Sgt. Pepperoni's Pizza Store

