Classic bagels to pickle martinis: Belle's Bagels reimagines old-school delis!

California Live correspondent, Paul Costabile, visits “Belle’s Bagels, Delicatessen & Bar” in Los Angeles’ Highland Park neighborhood. Co-owners and childhood friends Nick Schreiber and J.D. Rocchio share the inspiration behind their buzzy all-day deli. Plus, learn how to make their unique and never-before-shared everything bagel seasoning blend.
“BELLE’S BAGELS” EVERYTHING BAGEL SEASONING
Makes: 1 quart
INGREDIENTS:
1 ¾ cups Hulled white sesame seeds
½ cup Blue poppy seeds
3 tablespoons Caraway seeds
1 tablespoon, plus 1 teaspoon Fennel seeds
1 ½ tablespoons Dried minced garlic
3 tablespoons Dried minced onion
1 teaspoon Garlic powder
1 teaspoon Onion powder
2 tablespoons Kosher Salt
HOW TO MAKE:
- Combine all ingredients in a small bowl. Stir until well combined. Store in a sealed jar or container at room temperature.
*Recipe courtesy of Belle’s Bagels, Delicatessen & Bar in Highland Park