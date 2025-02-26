Food & Drink

Classic bagels to pickle martinis: Belle's Bagels reimagines old-school delis!

NBC Universal, Inc.

California Live correspondent, Paul Costabile, visits “Belle’s Bagels, Delicatessen & Bar” in Los Angeles’ Highland Park neighborhood. Co-owners and childhood friends Nick Schreiber and J.D. Rocchio share the inspiration behind their buzzy all-day deli. Plus, learn how to make their unique and never-before-shared everything bagel seasoning blend.   

“BELLE’S BAGELS” EVERYTHING BAGEL SEASONING 

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Makes: 1 quart

INGREDIENTS:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

1 ¾ cups Hulled white sesame seeds 

½    cup Blue poppy seeds 

3     tablespoons Caraway seeds 

California Live

Discover your best California life

Fashion 48 mins ago

Meet the celebrity interior designer that is giving back to wildfire victims.

Personal finance 50 mins ago

See how this man became a millionaire in just FIVE years!

1     tablespoon, plus 1 teaspoon Fennel seeds 

1 ½ tablespoons Dried minced garlic 

3     tablespoons Dried minced onion 

1     teaspoon Garlic powder 

1     teaspoon Onion powder 

2     tablespoons Kosher Salt

HOW TO MAKE:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a small bowl. Stir until well combined. Store in a sealed jar or container at room temperature. 

*Recipe courtesy of Belle’s Bagels, Delicatessen & Bar in Highland Park

This article tagged under:

Food & DrinkLifestyle
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us