Check out this book that has 20+ recipes for postpartum recovery! 

Looking for a simple, nutritious, and customizable breakfast or snack? This Ricotta Bowl is your go-to! Packed with protein, healthy fats, and fiber, it’s perfect for fueling your day.
ASHLEY HAWK’S GO-TO RICOTTA BOWL
Why This is Great for New Moms:
- Provides essential nutrients like protein and healthy fats to support postpartum recovery.
- Quick and easy to prepare, perfect for busy schedules and minimal prep time.
- Customizable with nutrient-dense toppings to support energy levels and overall health.
Makes 1 serving
INGREDIENTS:
- ½ cup ricotta cheese
- ½ cup Greek yogurt
- 1 tsp ground flaxseed
- Berries of choice
Optional Add-Ins:
- Chia seeds
- Hemp seeds
- Almond butter
- Roasted sweet potato
- Blueberries
- Strawberries
HOW TO MAKE:
- In a bowl, mix together the ricotta cheese, Greek yogurt, and ground flaxseed until smooth.
- Customize with your favorite add-ins.
- Enjoy as-is, or mix it all together for a creamy, nutrient-packed bowl!
*Recipe courtesy of Ashley Hawk from her book, “How Healthy Happens for New Moms”