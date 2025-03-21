Check out this book that has 20+ recipes for postpartum recovery! 

Looking for a simple, nutritious, and customizable breakfast or snack? This Ricotta Bowl is your go-to! Packed with protein, healthy fats, and fiber, it’s perfect for fueling your day.

ASHLEY HAWK’S GO-TO RICOTTA BOWL

Why This is Great for New Moms:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Provides essential nutrients like protein and healthy fats to support postpartum recovery.

Quick and easy to prepare, perfect for busy schedules and minimal prep time.

Customizable with nutrient-dense toppings to support energy levels and overall health.

Makes 1 serving

INGREDIENTS:

½ cup ricotta cheese

½ cup Greek yogurt

1 tsp ground flaxseed

Berries of choice

Optional Add-Ins:

Chia seeds

Hemp seeds

Almond butter

Roasted sweet potato

Blueberries

Strawberries

HOW TO MAKE:

In a bowl, mix together the ricotta cheese, Greek yogurt, and ground flaxseed until smooth. Customize with your favorite add-ins. Enjoy as-is, or mix it all together for a creamy, nutrient-packed bowl!

*Recipe courtesy of Ashley Hawk from her book, “How Healthy Happens for New Moms”