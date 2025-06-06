Check out The South Bay's most intriguing new hideaway—The Fox Den! 

California Live's Amber Pfister is in Redondo Beach at The Fox Den, a vibey new lounge that serves up tasty cocktails with ’70s throwback style.
STONE COLD FOX
Makes 1 drink
Ingredients:
- 2 ½ oz. Vodka
- ½ oz. Olive juice
- Two blue-cheese-stuffed olives
Method:
Combine vodka and olive juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously until well-chilled. Pour into a chilled martini glass and garnish with blue-cheese-stuffed olives.
*Recipe courtesy of The Fox Den
THE BEST ESPRESSO MARTINI
Makes 1 drink
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz. Vanilla vodka
- ¾ oz. Irish Cream
- ¾ oz. Kahlua
- 1 oz. Espresso, brewed to order
- Whole coffee beans, for garnish (optional)
Method:
Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously until it’s frothed to perfection. Pour into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with three coffee beans.
*Recipe courtesy of The Fox Den