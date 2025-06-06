Check out The South Bay's most intriguing new hideaway—The Fox Den! 

California Live's Amber Pfister is in Redondo Beach at The Fox Den, a vibey new lounge that serves up tasty cocktails with ’70s throwback style.

STONE COLD FOX

Makes 1 drink

Ingredients:

2 ½ oz. Vodka

½ oz. Olive juice

Two blue-cheese-stuffed olives

Method:

Combine vodka and olive juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously until well-chilled. Pour into a chilled martini glass and garnish with blue-cheese-stuffed olives.

*Recipe courtesy of The Fox Den

THE BEST ESPRESSO MARTINI

Makes 1 drink

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. Vanilla vodka

¾ oz. Irish Cream

¾ oz. Kahlua

1 oz. Espresso, brewed to order

Whole coffee beans, for garnish (optional)

Method:

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously until it’s frothed to perfection. Pour into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with three coffee beans.

*Recipe courtesy of The Fox Den