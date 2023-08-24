Quinoa Crusted Salmon with Mediterranean Ratatouille and Red Pepper Tahini (serves 4)
Ingredients
- Salmon
- 1.5 lbs. Salmon, skinned
- 1/3 cups Tricolor Quinoa, cooked
- 1/3 cup Rice Flour
- 1 Egg
- Salt
- 4 Tbsp Blended Oil
- Ratatouille
- 1 Red Bell Pepper, diced 1/2”
- 1 Yellow Bell Pepper, diced 1/2”
- 1 Beefsteak Tomato, diced 1/2”
- 1 Jalapeno, deseeded, finely chopped
- 1 Red Onion, peeled, halved, sliced
- 1 Shallot, peeled, halved, sliced
- 3 leaves fresh Sage, chopped
- 1 tsp fresh Thyme, chopped
- 1 tsp fresh Rosemary, chopped
- 1 Tbsp Fresh Basil, chopped
- 1 Tbsp Salt + additional to taste
- ½ tsp Black Pepper, ground
- ½ Tbsp Sherry Vinegar + ½ Tbsp
- 1 Tbsp Capers, strained
- 1.5 Tbsp Olive Oil
- Red Pepper Tahini
- 2 large red bell peppers, roasted, cored, seeded, and peeled
- 1 medium Fresno or other medium-hot fresh red chile, roasted, cored, seeded, and peeled
- 1 cup best-quality raw tahini
- 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice, plus more as needed
- 1 medium garlic clove, finely grated or minced1 teaspoon honey
- 1 tablespoon sweet paprika
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more as needed
- 1/2 cup ice water
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- First prepare the ratatouille. Mix all ingredients in a large bowl, except the capers and ½ Tbsp Cherry Vinegar. Spread the mixture on a sheet tray and cover with aluminum foil. Roast in the oven for 30 minutes. Then remove the foil and roast for an additional 45 minutes or until charred and most liquids have evaporated. Remove from the oven and add the capers and remaining vinegar.
- While the Ratatouille is in the oven, prepare the tahini sauce. Put the bell peppers and the chile in a food processor or a blender, add the tahini and lemon juice, and puree until completely smooth. Add the honey, paprika, and salt and pulse again to blend. With the motor running, slowly stream in the water and process until smooth. Taste and adjust the seasoning and reserve in the fridge. (Pro Tip: you can store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.)
- While the vegetables are finishing in the oven, prepare the salmon. Slice the salmon into 4-5 even pieces, pat dry, and sprinkle salt on both sides. Beat the egg until combined in a small bowl and brush the skinned sides of the fillets with the egg wash. Dip the covered side of each fillet in the rice flour, add additional egg wash, and press a layer of quinoa onto the fillet.
- Heat the 4 Tbsp of oil in a fry pan and or shallow pot and sear fillets until crisp. Place them quinoa side up on a sheet tray and finish for ~5-7 minutes in the oven.
- Serve the fillets with the ratatouille and tahini sauce and enjoy!