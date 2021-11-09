San Diego ZIP Codes Among Most Expensive in US: Report

When it comes to home prices, three San Diego ZIP codes are among the 100 most expensive in the nation, according to a report.

The Bay Area's 94027 ZIP code in Atherton, California – median sale price of $7,475,000 in 2021 – blew away all others as the most expensive in the United States in PropertyShark's "Most Expensive U.S. Zip Codes in 2021" list. The 2199 ZIP code in Boston was the second priciest at $5,500,000. The 11962 ZIP code in Sagaponack, New York, was third at $5,000,000.

As crazy as local home prices are in San Diego County, they just don't compare with the Bay Area, which has dozens of ZIP codes in PropertyShack's Top 100 list. In fact, you'll have to slide all the way to No. 18 on the list to find a local entry: The 92067 ZIP code in Rancho Santa Fe, which featured a $3,399,000 median sale price, according to the report.

Coronado's 92118 ZIP code posted up in Spot No. 63 with its $1,940,000 median sale price, according to the report.

Trailing slightly but still casting an impressive shadow: The residents of the 92014 in Del Mar, where the median sale price this year was a healthy $1,850,000.

"The Golden State originated 70% of all of the ZIP codes on this list, including six of the top 10 priciest," PropertyShack reported.

Bringing up the rear of the Top 100 was the 94122 ZIP code of San Francisco, where a cool $1,627,000 would give you a place to call home.