food and drink

Learn to make drool-worthy canapes like a professional chef

California Live correspondent Blanche Shaheen learns how to make mouthwatering, bite-sized snacks, perfect for your Galentine’s or Valentine’s Day menu. Chef Teena of Atherton Appliance in Redwood City reveals both sweet and savory variations to guarantee all your guests are happy. 

NBC Universal, Inc.

California Live correspondent Blanche Shaheen learns how to make mouthwatering, bite-sized snacks, perfect for your Galentine’s or Valentine’s Day menu. Chef Teena of Atherton Appliance in Redwood City reveals both sweet and savory variations to guarantee all your guests are happy.

Recipe Spanakopita Phyllo Puffs

1 package frozen spinach

1 cup feta cheese, crumbled

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

1 small leek, finely chopped

1 small bunch scallions finely chopped

1/4 cup fresh dill finely chopped

California Live

Discover your best California life

food and drink 29 mins ago

Celebrate the invention of the cheeseburger 100 years ago this week in Pasadena

Health & Science Jan 22

These science-based tips help slow aging and optimize your health, according to a longevity specialist

1 tsp salt

Dash pepper

4 packages phyllo dough puffs

Combine all the ingredients except the phyllo into a bowl. Put 1 tsp filling into each puff, and repeat until you use up all the puffs. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes and serve.

This article tagged under:

food and drink
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us