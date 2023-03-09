Technology

Beam Me Up, Scotty! Connect With Others Around The World Via Hologram

Holoportation At Its Finest

By Jessica Vilchis

NBC Universal, Inc.

When you think of holograms, does that ghostly projection-like image come to mind? You are not alone if your immediate response was “yes.” Today I had the chance to visit Proto, Inc. in Van Nuys, just 20 minutes northwest of Universal City, to chat with CEO and Founder/Inventor, David Nussbaum about the technology that is revolutionizing the way you see and use holograms. No longer is it that grainy, ghost-like image (remember when Tupac was a hologram at Coachella in 2012 and the world went crazy!?). Holoportation is the new thing and its life-size, interactive, and just incredibly realistic looking. You wont even know the person or object is physically NOT in front of you.

Comedian Howie Mandel, one of several Proto Investors + Advisors, and Nussbaum show me where its used, how it works, and even have a little surprise for our crew back at the studio in Universal City. I get beamed from Van Nuys to Universal City and interact with Danielle Nottingham in studio through one of their M Boxes. Its not just the future of technology + holograms. According to Mandel, “it’s the future of everything.” So much will change with these boxes from retail to how you communicate with audiences or even family + friends. As Nussbaum says, “if you can’t be there, we’ll beam you there.”

For more information on Proto Holograms and how they work, check out their website at https://www.protohologram or on social: @protohologram

INFORMATION ON PROTO, INC.

@protohologram

www.protohologram.com

Located in Van Nuys, CA

