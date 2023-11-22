Restaurants & Recipes

Add a unique twist to your traditional Thanksgiving feast

California Live correspondent Laila Muhammad visits Ardor at the West Hollywood Edition Hotel.

By Laila Muhammad

California Live correspondent Laila Muhammad visits Ardor at the West Hollywood Edition Hotel where vegetables take center stage at their veggie-focused Thanksgiving meal. Chefs Luis & Christopher share Ardor’s special brown butter cacio e pepe sauce that is sure to make any vegetable the star of your table this holiday season.

Brown Butter Cacio E Pepe Sauce:

  • 2 ½ sticks Whole unsalted butter
  • 4 Thyme sprigs, fresh
  • 3 Sage sprigs, fresh
  • 3 tsp Black peppercorns, whole
  • ½ cup Whole milk
  • ¾ cup Heavy cream
  • 1 tsp Black peppercorn, course ground
  • Kosher salt to taste
