6 touchdown-worthy game day recipes to impress your guests 

Chef Jamie Gwen joins California Live’s Jessica Vilchis in studio to share her chef-approved game day entertaining spread. Win MVP of your watch party with delicious dips, saucy sandwiches and so much more!

BACON JALAPEÑO HOT CORN DIP

Bubbly, creamy and bursting with flavor! Serve the dip with corn chips, French bread and veggies, for all your armchair quarterbacks!

Ingredients—

8 strips applewood smoked bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces

4 large fresh corn on the cob, kernels cutoff

2 garlic cloves, minced

8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

3/4 cup sour cream

3/4 cup mayonnaise

8 ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese

8 ounces shredded Jalapeño Jack cheese

Salt & freshly ground pepper

Green onions, finely sliced

Method—

Preheat the oven to 400°F. In a skillet over medium-low heat, add the bacon and cook, stirring, until crispy and all the fat has rendered. Using a slotted spoon, transfer 2/3 of the bacon to a large bowl. Reserve the remaining 1/3 bacon for topping. Pour all but 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat into a mason jar (for saving!) add the corn kernels to the bacon fat in the pan. Sauté over high heat for 2 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté for 1 minute more. To the bowl with the bacon, add the sauteed corn, cream cheese, sour cream, mayo, shredded cheeses, and salt and pepper. Mix until well combined, then transfer to a 9-inch cast-iron skillet or baking dish. Bake the dip until warm and bubbling, about 15 minutes. Switch the oven to Broil and broil the dip until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Garnish with crispy bacon and green onions. Serve with chips, bread and veggies.

COWBOY BUTTER STEAK SANDWICHES FOR A CROWD

This is a serious sandwich!

For the Caramelized Onions—

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 large sweet yellow onions – peeled, cut in half and sliced thinly

For the Cowboy Butter

1 stick unsalted butter, softened

4 garlic cloves, minced

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon prepared horseradish

Salt and freshly ground pepper

For the Sandwiches

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 pounds Rib Eye Steaks

1/4 cup good Tequila

1 cup ketchup

1 teaspoon ground cumin

2 tablespoons honey

Juice of 1 lime

1 Ciabatta bread

2 cups baby arugula leaves

Crumbled Blue Cheese

Heat the oil and butter in a sauté pan over medium heat. Add the onions and sauté, stirring often over medium heat for about 10 minutes. Season the onions with salt and pepper and reduce the heat to low. Cook 20 minutes more or until the onions are golden brown and caramelized.

For the Cowboy Butter—

Melt the butter in a small saucepan then remove from the heat. Add the remaining ingredients and whisk to combine.

For the Sandwich—

Heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan over high heat. Season the steaks generously with salt and pepper. Place the steaks in the pan and sear until deep golden brown on one side, about 4 minutes, the turn the steaks over and continue cooking to your desired doneness. Remove the steaks to a plate and keep warm.

Return the pan to high heat and deglaze with the Tequila. Add the ketchup, diced chiles, cumin, honey and lime juice and stir to combine. Cook the sauce for 1 minute, then remove the pan from the heat.

Slice the steaks. Brush the cut sides of the ciabatta with the Cowboy Butter and toast cut side down in a pan until golden. Top with arugula leaves, pile on the sliced steak, top with caramelized onions, then ketchup, and finish with blue cheese.

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CARAMEL CORN

This football snack is divine~

Ingredients—

12 cups popped popcorn

3/4 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

3/4 cup light corn syrup

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup dark chocolate chunks or chips

1 teaspoon coconut oil

Method—