4 Spring Tips for Healthy Houseplants

California Live's Amber Pfister chats with the founder of Botany Box on how to properly care for your plants this springtime! 

By Amber Pfister | California Live

California Live's Amber Pfister met with Cait Khosla, Founder of Botany Box, an affordable, pre-potted succulent box company that you can send as a gift to a loved one. Their succulents are hand-selected from local growers in California, planted and shipped anywhere in the U.S.

Cait also gave our audience 4 tips on how to keep your current plants happy and healthy at home:

  1. Fertilize your plants
  2. Give them trim/prune
  3. Water more frequently
  4. Dust off leaves
www.botanybox.co

