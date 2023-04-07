4 Spring Tips for Healthy Houseplants

California Live's Amber Pfister met with Cait Khosla, Founder of Botany Box, an affordable, pre-potted succulent box company that you can send as a gift to a loved one. Their succulents are hand-selected from local growers in California, planted and shipped anywhere in the U.S.

Cait also gave our audience 4 tips on how to keep your current plants happy and healthy at home:

Fertilize your plants Give them trim/prune Water more frequently Dust off leaves

www.botanybox.co