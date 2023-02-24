AMC to Charge More for Good Seats. Here's Where to See Movies for Less in San Diego

Post-pandemic, just about everything seems to have gone up in price, and the movies are no exception. Now, though, one national movie chain is on the verge of making movie-goes part with even more silver to sit in the best seats at the silver screen.

With AMC's adult ticket prices ranging from $17.59 for digital screenings to $22.59 for IMAX or Dolby Cinema showings, heading to the movies could easily be a $100-plus family-of-four activity. Now, though, AMC’s new variable pricing method called Sightline will increase the cost of the most coveted seats by $1-$2 per seat after 4 p.m. The new plan will be implemented at all locations by the end of the year. On the flip side, front-row seat prices for those screenings will be slightly cheaper.

AMC’s chunky red signs are easy to spot from the road, and there are plenty of them. The chain has the “largest number of screens” in the United States and Canada, according to March 2022 data from the National Association of Theatre Owners. In the city of San Diego alone, there are nine AMC theatres.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Need a cheaper option? Independent cinemas may have you covered. There are dozens of alternative movie-going experiences in San Diego. Here are five to expand your cinema horizons.

Adult Ticket: $12.50

Take a trip to the past at this recently remodeled 1947 theater that features red velvet curtains and intricate hand-painted murals, creating a timeless cinema-going experience

Playing this weekend: 2023 Oscar-nominated animated short films; Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania; Marlowe

Adult Ticket: $10

Enjoy the fresh air under the stars in San Diego's Nestor neighborhood while watching a movie from the comfort of your car. Bring your own food and beverages, or stop by the snack bar. One movie isn’t enough? One ticket buys you access to two screenings

Playing this weekend: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania; Magic Mike’s Last Dance; Cocaine Bear; Knock at the Cabin

Adult Ticket: $12

Grab a beer or wine and enjoy a box office hit or explore the world of independent and foreign films

Playing this weekend: All the Beauty and the Bloodshed; 2023 Oscar-nominated short documentaries

Adult Ticket: $12

This theater has been serving Encinitas since 1928. Witness the historical interior architecture while you enjoy a movie you won’t find at most box offices. La Paloma only accepts cash, so come prepared!

Playing this weekend: 2023 Oscar-nominated short films, animated and live action; Everything Everywhere All at Once; The Fabelmans; The Whale; The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Adult Ticket: $12

Enjoy must-see feature films al fresco for cheaper. The lot has two screens and 1,060 parking spots. See movies on both screens for the price of admission

Playing this weekend: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania; Cocaine Bear; Megan

We'll see you at the movies! We've got our eyes on Ant-Man.