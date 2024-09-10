Harris and Trump squared off in high-stakes presidential debate

What to Know
- Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump faced off tonight in Philadelphia for their first debate as presidential candidates, painting starkly different visions of the country.
- While it's the second debate of the general election, it was the first between the two candidates — and the first time Harris and Trump have met in person.
- The candidates sparred on the economy, immigration and abortion among other topics.
- Trump again repeated false claims, including a debunked idea that Haitian immigrants are taking family pets for food in an Ohio town. Harris side-stepped some key issues, including questions about abortion limitations and the Afghanistan withdrawal.
- Voters will officially head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 5, for Election Day, though early voting starts significantly earlier in many states, including battleground Pennsylvania.
This live blog has ended. See full coverage of Decision 2024 here.