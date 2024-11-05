When do polls close? State-by-state guide for Election Day

Voting for the 2024 election will come to a close at polling locations across the country Tuesday night.
While voting for the presidential election -- along with races in the Senate, House of Representatives, gubernatorial offices and other ballot measures -- has been ongoing with early and mail-in ballots, it will come to an end on Election Day.
When do polls close on Election Day? Here is a state-by-state guide.
Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.
Here is a breakdown of when the final polls close in each state on Nov. 5.
7 p.m. ET
- Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia
7:30 p.m. ET
- North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia
8 p.m. ET
- Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Washington, D.C.
8:30 p.m. ET
- Arkansas
9 p.m. ET
- Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Wisconsin, Wyoming
10 p.m. ET
- Montana, Nevada, Utah
11 p.m. ET
- California, Idaho, Oregon, Washington
12 a.m. ET
- Hawaii
1 a.m. ET
- Alaska