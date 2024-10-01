Live updates: Tim Walz and JD Vance face off in VP debate

What to Know Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will face off tonight in the vice presidential debate, which starts at 9 p.m. ET and is expected to last 90 minutes.

The matchup offers the presidential candidates' top lieutenants a fresh opportunity to introduce themselves, vouch for their bosses and fulfill a time-honored role of a running mate

The debate, hosted by CBS News, is taking place at the network's Manhattan headquarters.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance of Ohio meet Tuesday for their first and only scheduled vice presidential debate.

Walz, the running mate of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, and Vance, who is on the Republican ticket with former President Donald Trump, will make the case for their respective tickets just five weeks before Election Day.

The 90-minute debate starts at 9 p.m. ET and is being moderated by “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan of CBS' “Face the Nation.”

You can watch the debate live in the player above and follow along below for live updates.