Elo-Rivera jumps out to early lead for San Diego City Council's District 9

San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera jumped to an early lead Tuesday evening in the race for the Council District 9 seat, a full 17 points above retired Marine sergeant major and San Diego police officer Terry Hoskins.

With a voter turnout of 43.1%, with an unknown number of ballots yet to be counted, Elo-Rivera leads fellow Democrat Hoskins 58.4%-41.5% for the nonpartisan office.

The council's District 9 seat represents much of San Diego's mid-city, including the College Area, Rolando, City Heights, Mountain View and Talmadge as well as portions of Southeast San Diego such as Mt. Hope and Stockton.

In the March primary, Elo-Rivera earned 51.5% of the vote over Hoskins' 30.6%. Fernando Garcia, a business owner and a member of the San Diego Association of Realtors, took 17.9% of the vote.

Elo-Rivera was elected in 2020 and as council president in 2021 — a position he has held since, steering the all-Democratic council in a progressive direction. All city positions are nonpartisan.

Many of his accomplishments came in the wake of COVID-19, protecting tenants who could not pay rent. He spearheaded the Tenant Protections Ordinance, which prevented no-fault evictions with few exceptions.

Lowering the cost of housing and getting people into homes have been the goals of his first term.

"From fighting for higher wages for workers and reducing childcare costs to taking on corporate greed that is driving up housing and grocery costs, [Elo-Rivera] is working to make San Diego more affordable and provide every neighborhood with the respect of quality city services," a statement from his campaign website reads.

Elo-Rivera was endorsed by the San Diego County Democratic Party, Planned Parenthood, San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council and the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Hoskins served for 25 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, including as an adviser to the Royal Saudi Marine Corps at the end of the First Gulf War, serving in Somalia, evacuating hundreds of Americans and allies during the Rwandan genocide and was part of the invasion of Iraq in 2003, earning a Purple Heart and bravery honors. He retired from the USMC in 2008 and joined the San Diego Police Department the same year.

While serving with the SDPD, he earned degrees in social and criminal justice, and a PhD in public administration.

Hoskins represents a more moderate or even conservative wing of the Democratic party. He has decried what he calls corruption at City Hall and seeks to upend the status quo.

"Public servants must be accountable for their duties and dare to take ownership of tough issues," a statement from his campaign reads. "As a scholar of social justice, my commitment to equity runs deep. Talk is cheap, but I will demonstrate it through my actions."

He has been endorsed by former city council members Marti Emerald and Myrtle Cole, as well as the San Diego Police Officers Association.

Council members Joe LaCava, Marni von Wilpert and Raul Campillo — representing Council Districts 1, 5 and 7 respectively -- ran unopposed and will maintain their seats on the council. Henry Foster III won his election to represent San Diego City Council's District 4 outright.

Incumbent Stephen Whitburn faces the only other contested council race, squaring off against Coleen Cusack, a trial attorney/educator, for the District 3 seat.