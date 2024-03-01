How to watch NBC 7 San Diego's special Super Tuesday coverage streaming March 5

The 2024 California Primary Election is Tuesday, March 5, and NBC 7 San Diego will go beyond the campaign trail during its two-and-a-half-hour special Super Tuesday coverage.

Besides the presidential primary, we'll bring you the latest updates on high-profile statewide and local races, including those in the city of San Diego and Chula Vista. Our anchors, reporters and in-studio guests will also break down key issues and share what the results could mean for San Diegans as the races head into the general election.

Here's how to watch:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

When and what time is NBC 7's California Primary Election coverage?

NBC 7 will have your election day coverage after the polls close from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5.

How to watch NBC 7's Super Tuesday coverage live

You can watch our two-and-a-half-hour Super Tuesday special on NBC 7's website, app or wherever you stream.

Connected TV: Roku channel 4232; Samsung TV Plus channel 1035; NBC San Diego News on Xumo Play; and NBC San Diego News on Amazon Fire TV. Click here to see where else we're streaming on connected televisions.

Mobile Apps and Websites: The NBC 7 San Diego News & Weather app for iOS and Android. You can also bookmark this page and watch it here live.

What happens to regularly scheduled newscasts?

You can still catch NBC 7 news from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., at 11 a.m. and in the evening at 4, 5 ,6 and 11 p.m. We'll include primary coverage during our newscasts and provide cut-ins throughout the evening.