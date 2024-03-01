decision 2024

How to watch NBC 7 San Diego's special Super Tuesday coverage streaming March 5

You can watch our two-and-a-half-hour special right here on our website, app or wherever you stream

By NBC 7 Staff

The 2024 California Primary Election is Tuesday, March 5, and NBC 7 San Diego will go beyond the campaign trail during its two-and-a-half-hour special Super Tuesday coverage.

Besides the presidential primary, we'll bring you the latest updates on high-profile statewide and local races, including those in the city of San Diego and Chula Vista. Our anchors, reporters and in-studio guests will also break down key issues and share what the results could mean for San Diegans as the races head into the general election.

Here's how to watch:

Decision 2024:

Election Results Feb 28

San Diego County election results for the 2024 California Primary

California Jan 24

California Proposition 1: What to know about the March ballot measure

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

When and what time is NBC 7's California Primary Election coverage?

NBC 7 will have your election day coverage after the polls close from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5.

How to watch NBC 7's Super Tuesday coverage live

You can watch our two-and-a-half-hour Super Tuesday special on NBC 7's website, app or wherever you stream.

Connected TV: Roku channel 4232; Samsung TV Plus channel 1035; NBC San Diego News on Xumo Play; and NBC San Diego News on Amazon Fire TV. Click here to see where else we're streaming on connected televisions.

Mobile Apps and Websites: The NBC 7 San Diego News & Weather app for iOS and Android. You can also bookmark this page and watch it here live.

What happens to regularly scheduled newscasts?

You can still catch NBC 7 news from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., at 11 a.m. and in the evening at 4, 5 ,6 and 11 p.m. We'll include primary coverage during our newscasts and provide cut-ins throughout the evening.

This article tagged under:

decision 2024California primary
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us