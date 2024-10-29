With just over a week until Election Day, some 500,000 San Diegans have already voted. That is about a quarter of the total number of registered voters. However, San Diego lags behind where the vote count was at this point in 2020 by about 200,000 votes.

Upwards of 85% of votes cast in San Diego are typically mail ballots.

Cynthia Paes with the Registrar of Voters encourages early voting. The county's top bureaucrat in charge of voting hopes transparency about the ballot tabulation process breeds trust.

"SD county has a long history of administering safe and secure elections. This election is no different," said Paes, who added that drop boxes are built to be fire resistant. "We've received over 500K mail-in ballots, which is great because those can be processed and ready to go for the first set of election night results."

One of the perks of voting early is avoiding long lines or unforeseen circumstances that prohibit getting to a vote center on Election Day.

“I’m like, this is awesome. This is the way it’s done. So proud,” said San Diego voter Allan Herring, who said local races and propositions are especially important to him. “It’s part of the pride of being a citizen of San Diego. It’s a beautiful place. And to keep the pride flowing, you’ve got to vote.”

