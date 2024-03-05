When is the 2024 presidential election? Key dates for San Diego voters between Super Tuesday and November

As polls close on Super Tuesday in Southern California, voters will soon gear up for the 2024 presidential election in November.

Californians will vote on several key races in 2024, including U.S. president, U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.

When is the presidential election in 2024?

The presidential election will take place on Nov. 5, 2024.

Federal elections in the U.S. are historically held on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

Polls in California will be open that day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Can I register to vote between Super Tuesday and November?

Yes. To register to vote online, you'll need your driver's license or identification card, the last four digits of your social security card number and your date of birth.

If you're unsure on whether you're registered to vote in California, you can check your voter status here anytime.

When is the deadline to register to vote for the presidential election?

The last day to register to vote ahead of the November election is Oct. 21, 2024.

If you're registering or re-registering less than 15 days before an election, Californians have to complete same-day voter registration and request a ballot in-person on Election Day.

When will I receive my vote-by-mail ballot for the General Election?

California counties will begin mailing ballots no later than Oct. 7, 2024.

When do voting locations open for the presidential election?

Early voting sites in California will open on Oct. 7, 2024.