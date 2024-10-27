20,000 people expected on National Mall for Kamala Harris speech on Tuesday

In the shadow of The White House on Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver a closing argument to the American people as to why she should be elected the next president of the United States.

Some 20,000 people are expected to attend the rally on the Ellipse between E Street NW, Constitution Avenue NW, 15th and 17th streets NW, according to an approved permit from the National Park Service. Overflow crowds will be directed to the northeast grounds of the Washington Monument.

The expected attendees swelled from 8,000 people on the initial permit and the Harris-Walz campaign was advertising the event on social media platforms like Instagram as of Sunday morning.

Gates will open to the public at 3 p.m. The program is expected to begin around 7 p.m. and end around 9 p.m., the permit says.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

No parking zones and road closures are certain to be in effect as the event takes place Tuesday. Metropolitan police have yet to announce specific closures or detours.

Preparations on the Ellipse were underway over the weekend with crews readying fencing, protective flooring and more. The Ellipse is home to the National Christmas Tree. It was also the site of former president Donald Trump's infamous Stop the Steal rally on Jan. 6, 2021 that preceded the insurrection at the Capitol.

Harris is locked in a statistical dead heat with Trump polling shows with just over a week to go until Election Day. The vice president, her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and high-profile surrogates from Michelle Obama to Liz Cheney to Beyonce are calling on voters to cast ballots for the Democrat.