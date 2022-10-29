Voting Locations Near Me: Where to Vote in Person for 2022 General Election in San Diego County

The Nov. 8 General Election has finally arrived and San Diego County voters are ready to cast their ballots.

In this election, you will have the option to vote in person or vote by mail.

Here's what to know:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

How to Vote Early in San Diego County:

Since ballot drop-off locations started opening on Oct. 10, and in-person polling locations open on Oct. 29, that means you can start voting early in both those ways. And of course, it's preferred that you vote early if you want to mail in your ballot.

How to Vote in Person in San Diego County

Vote Centers, which replace the typical "in-person polling locations," start opening their services on Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. San Diego County voters can vote in person at dozens of vote centers on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, during the extended hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

How to Drop Your Ballot Off in San Diego County

Ballot drop-off locations open earlier than Vote Centers, having opened on Oct. 10 through to Nov. 8 with varied days and hours for each location. However, on Election Day, all ballot drop-off locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

At any vote center, you can vote in two ways: Drop off your pre-filled-out ballot or vote in person, either with your mail-in ballot or by using an electronic ballot marking device there.

The centers are located around the county. To see hours of operation, click here. Find one near you with this map:

Vote center services include:

ADA-accessible ballot marking devices

Language assistance and voting materials in the county’s four federally covered languages: Spanish, Filipino (Tagalog), Vietnamese and Chinese

Voter registration or registration updates with the ability to vote on the same day

Voting in person if you made a mistake on or lost your mail ballot

If you've never voted by mail before, it might seem new and even a little dangerous. But mail-in voting actually dates back to the Civil War. Chase Cain explains the long and uncontroversial history of voting by mail.

How to Vote By Mail in San Diego County

County Registrar Cynthia Paes also wants to remind voters that mail-in ballots are safe and secure.

Step 1: Follow your ballot's instructions at the top to fill it out.

Follow your ballot's instructions at the top to fill it out. Step 2: Insert and seal your ballot inside your return envelope.

Insert and seal your ballot inside your return envelope. Step 3: Date and sign your own name on the front of the envelope. DO NOT PRINT your name. You must sign your ballot for it to be accepted.

Date and sign your own name on the front of the envelope. DO NOT PRINT your name. You must sign your ballot for it to be accepted. Step 4: Mail your ballot as soon as possible, making sure it is postmarked by Election Day

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day on Nov. 8, 2022, to be counted. That means that your ballot must be dropped off in a USPS mailbox before the last pickup time listed at that location, according to the USPS.

You can drop off your completed ballot at any of the blue or purple locations on the map below from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Find a location here:

If you are unsure if your ballot will be postmarked on time, consider dropping off your ballot to one of the secure ballot-drop-off locations in the county, all of which are even open on Election Day until 8 p.m.

Can I Still Register to Vote in the 2022 General Election?

Those who are not registered to vote but wish to in the General Election can still do so. They'll need to conditionally register and use a provisional ballot at the Registrar's office in Kearny Mesa or at any vote center.

Oct. 24 was the last day for Californians to normally register to vote or update their voter registration. But, if you miss this deadline you can still register, you just have to use the "Same Day" voter registration option in person at county elections offices or in-person voting locations. To register, visit one of these locations and ask for "Same Day" voter registration.