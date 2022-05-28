Vote Centers Are Open: Where to Vote in San Diego County for June Primary Election

The June 7 Gubernatorial Primary Election is right around the corner. Those who did not register to vote will need to visit the Registrar's office in Kearny Mesa or visit a vote center starting May 28 to conditionally register and vote provisionally through Election Day.

In this election, you will have the option to vote in person or vote by mail.

How to Vote in Person in San Diego County

You do not have to wait until Election Day to vote in person, 39 vote centers will be open starting Saturday, May 28 and on June 4, another 179 locations will be open.

You'll be able to visit any one of the vote centers to drop off your ballot or vote in person.

The centers are located around the county and will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., including Memorial Day. On Election Day, the voting hours will change from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To find one near you, explore the map:

Voters can take their vote-by-mail ballots to cast them at a vote center or can mark their ballot on the ballot marking device.

Vote center services include:

ADA accessible ballot marking devices

Language assistance and voting materials in the County’s four federally covered languages:

Voter registration or registration updates with the ability to vote on the same day

Voting in person if you made a mistake on or lost your mail ballot

If you've never voted by mail before, it might seem new and even a little dangerous. But mail-in voting actually dates back to the Civil War. Chase Cain explains the long and uncontroversial history of voting by mail.

How to Vote By Mail in San Diego County

County Registrar Cynthia Paes also wants to remind voters that mail-in ballots are safe and secure.

Drop off your completed ballot at any blue USPS mailbox or at one of the Ballot Drop Box locations from May 9 to Jue 6 (be sure to check hours first), or at any Vote Center location from May 28 to June 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Election Day, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.