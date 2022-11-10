decision 2022

Second Midterm Election Results Drop: Tight San Diego County Races Come Closer

Election results will be released over several days, with the final election results coming on Nov. 18

By Renee Schmiedeberg

When the last poll closed on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m., much of San Diego County's 2022 midterm election ballot counting took off. Some races -- like the measure on solid waste management and the Midway height limit -- were too close to call during the first election results drop, which came down on Tuesday, election night.

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters dropped their second batch of unofficial results Thursday at 5 p.m., totaling 33.7% of votes cast. Here's where the races stand now:

Election Results for San Diego Measures: Trash Pickup, Height Limits Too Close; Marijuana Taxes Appear Headed for Victory

Second drop for 2022 midterm election results in San Diego County:

As of election night, Measure B (Solid Waste Management), was split down the middle with 50% of votes for both sides.

Measure C (Remove Midway's 30-Foot Height Limit) also gathered 50% of the vote for both sides on Tuesday night.

On election night, Democrat Mike Levin was in the lead for U.S. Representative of the 49th District (San Diego portion) against Republican Brian Maryott and Levin remained in the lead as of Thursday.

Election night results for State Assembly, 76th District were neck-to-neck, 50% for both Kristie Bruce-Lane and Brian Maienschein.

Measure E's 3/4 Cent Sales Tax for Escondido came in at 50% for both sides previously.

Escondido City Mayor's race was also a close call on the first night, coming in at near 50% each.

San Marcos Unified's Trustee C also was previously split down the middle.

The race for Grossmont's Cuyamaca CC Trustee 1 also previously came in at near 50% each.

Results for Vista Unified's Trustee 3 on election night came in at near 50% for both candidates.

When will the next batch of 2022 Midterm Election results be dropped?

The next batch of results will be released at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. After that, results will come down on 5 p.m. on Nov. 14, 16 and 18.

