San Diego Election Live Updates: Last Day for Voting in the 2022 Midterm Elections

Tuesday is Election Day in San Diego County and while millions of locals have cast their ballots early, others are heading to the polls to drop off their ballots or vote in person for the 2022 General Election.

The polls open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022, and will close at 8 p.m., so anyone who has not yet voted early can drop off their pre-marked ballot at hundreds of drop-off locations or can vote in person at dozens of vote centers across the county.

Elections are different now than they were even four years ago. Since the passing of the California Voters Choice Act, every registered California voter receives a mail-in ballot and can vote up to 30 days in advance of Election Day. That makes Election Day on Nov. 8, 2022, the last day voters can make their voices heard in the midterm election that can decide the fate of local, state and county races.

Here's what you need to know before the polls close in San Diego County:

Get the latest updates in NBC 7's live blog below: