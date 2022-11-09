San Diego Ballot Measures Remain Too Close to Call

San Diegans headed home from the polls Tuesday, but with vote counting still ongoing on Wednesday, there are some races that are still too close to call, including the city of San Diego's Measures B and C.

Measure C would remove the 30-foot coastal height limit for buildings in the Midway District.

“This is the catalyst we’ve been looking for to transform the Sports Arena and wider Midway community as well,” said Dike Anyiwo, Midway Pacific Highway Community Planning Group chair.

Supporters of Measure C say the measure would create affordable housing and jobs and modernize the Sports Arena. Opponents, however, argue removing the height limit could lead to traffic congestion in the area and block coastal views.

“The profits for developers for that is about $3 billion,” critic John Mcnab told NBC 7. “And what the city says is: Give up all your rights and get nothing in return.”

In 2020, a ballot measure identical to C was passed, but Mcnab and his group Save Our Access filed a civil action against the city, arguing that the measure was in violation of the environmental act.

Now, as both sides wait on results, they share one common sentiment, regardless of the outcome:

“We’re just waiting on that update to see what happens next,” Anyiwo said.

“It's not over yet,” Mcnab said.

The nail-biting anticipation also continues with Measure B. If approved, it would allow the city to charge a fee for trash pickup at eligible single-family homes as well as multi-family properties with up to four homes.

According to the voting guide that could end up costing families an extra $23 -$29 a month.

Supporters say the measure would put an end to apartment dwellers having to pay for trash collection services while others were exempted. Opponents, however, argue that trash collection is already something budgeted into their property taxes.

"I voted no because I feel like I already pay enough taxes,” said Sheila Stevenson, a Claremont resident. “I pay them with different taxes that they do on my property.”

“They keep saying it's free, and it's not, because we pay for it in our taxes,” said Peter Daly, another Claremont resident.

If Measure B fails, supporters have said they might try again in 2024.

Meanwhile, the anticipation continues as the end results could take anywhere from hours to days to be finalized. Another release of ballots is expected Thursday at or around 5 p.m.

