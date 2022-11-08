San Diegans Voted on Trash Pickup, Height Limits, Marijuana Taxes & More. Here's the Election Results

Here are the election results for some of San Diego County's biggest local ballot measures:

Measure A: Cannabis Business Tax Measure

Early returns are trending favorable for the passage of this ballot measure.

If passed, this would support a cannabis sales tax of 6% for retail, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, cultivation at 3% or $10 (inflation adjustable) per canopy square foot, and 4% for other businesses.

It would impose a sales tax on cannabis businesses in the unincorporated areas of the county, such as the five dispensaries in El Cajon, Ramona and Escondido. The taxes could generate from $3 million to $5.5 million. and would go to the general fund for services and infrastructure for anywhere in the county.

Measure B: Waste Management Measure

With just the first batch of returns in, it's way too early to know which direction this race will break.

For more than 100 years, many single-family residents in San Diego have not paid for garbage services while apartment and condominium owners have to pay and do so by passing that burden onto tenants. This measure could give the San Diego City Council the option to allow the city of San Diego to charge a fee for waste management services for eligible residences.

The measure would not create a fee, but it would allow the city council to choose to adopt a fee in the future if they wish.

Measure C: Remove Height Limit in Midway-Pacific Highway Community

Again, it's just too soon to know which way voters are leaning for Measure C.

In 2020, 57% of San Diego voted for a ballot measure to remove the 30-foot-height limit in the Midway District area, but a judge invalidated that vote, stating that the city of San Diego did not complete the required environmental impact study. Now with the study done, the measure to remove the 30-foot height limit in the Midway District is up again.

Measure D: Project Labor Agreements Measure

Early voting is leaning toward the passage of Measure D, but many votes still need to be counted.

This measure would allow for project labor agreements on city construction projects, prohibit employment discrimination, expand public disclosure, track local hiring requirements and create a citizens' oversight board.

Measure H: Authorize Childcare on Park Land Property Amendment

The signs are pointing to "yes" for Measure H, which would authorize childcare on dedicated the city of San Diego's park land property and in recreation centers, possibly making childcare more affordable. Currently, it's illegal to have a childcare center on the city's park land.

It's still too soon to project which way this vote will go, however.