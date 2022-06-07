Primary Election Updates: Polls Ready to Open in San Diego County

Tuesday is Election Day in California and that means it is the last day for San Diego County voters to cast their ballot for races in the 2022 Primary Election.

Here are some things to know:



🗳️ Where to drop off your ballot in San Diego County

❔ Answers to your frequently asked Election Day questions

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The polls open at 7 a.m. to give San Diegans who choose to vote in person -- or those who wish to drop off their mail-in ballots -- the opportunity to get their votes cast before the polls close at 8 p.m.

Elections are different now than they were even four years ago. Since the passing of the California Voters Choice Act, every registered California voter receives a mail-in ballot and can vote up to 30 days in advance of Election Day.

Still, there is a sense of pride in civic duty surrounding Election Day.

For the Primary Election, voters are asked to narrow down a list of candidates to the top two vote-getters, who will then face off in the November 7, 2022, General Election.

Follow along with NBC 7's live blog below to see all the updates on local and California races, voter turnout and more during the 2022 Primary Election.