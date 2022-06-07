decision 2022
Live Blog

Primary Election Updates: Polls Ready to Open in San Diego County

Follow along with NBC 7's live blog below to see all the updates on local and California races, voter turnout and more during the 2022 Primary Election

By NBC 7 Staff

Tuesday is Election Day in California and that means it is the last day for San Diego County voters to cast their ballot for races in the 2022 Primary Election.

Here are some things to know:

How to Vote in Person for the Primary Election in San Diego County


🗳️ Where to drop off your ballot in San Diego County
Answers to your frequently asked Election Day questions

The polls open at 7 a.m. to give San Diegans who choose to vote in person -- or those who wish to drop off their mail-in ballots -- the opportunity to get their votes cast before the polls close at 8 p.m.

Elections are different now than they were even four years ago. Since the passing of the California Voters Choice Act, every registered California voter receives a mail-in ballot and can vote up to 30 days in advance of Election Day.

Still, there is a sense of pride in civic duty surrounding Election Day.

Decision 2022

election May 28

Here's How to Vote in Person for the June 2022 Primary Election in San Diego County

decision 2022 Jun 3

Find Your Districts and Their Candidates for the 2022 California Primary Election

For the Primary Election, voters are asked to narrow down a list of candidates to the top two vote-getters, who will then face off in the November 7, 2022, General Election.

Follow along with NBC 7's live blog below to see all the updates on local and California races, voter turnout and more during the 2022 Primary Election.

Decision 2022

