Midterm Election Results Drop: 15,000 Outstanding Ballots

When the last poll closed on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m., much of San Diego County's 2022 midterm election ballot counting took off. Some races -- like the measure on solid waste management and the Midway height limit -- were too close to call during the first few election results drops.

As of Wednesday, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters projects there are 15,000 outstanding ballots. The county's registrar of voters will be dropping batches of unofficial results through Nov. 18 around 5 p.m.

Wednesday Drop for 2022 midterm election results in San Diego County:

On Wednesday, U.S. Representative Mike Levin sent out a statement regarding his reelection to serve California's 49th Congressional District. The district was a battleground that the Republicans were hoping to flip in their quest to retake the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Measure B (Solid Waste Management), was at 50% YES and 49% NO, still too close to call.

Measure C (Remove Midway's 30-Foot Height Limit) is also close to call with YES trailing NO by about 2.2%.

The State Assembly, 76th District on Wednesday showed Brian Maienschein in the lead of Kristie Bruce-Lane.

Measure E's 3/4 Cent Sales Tax for Escondido came in with less than 1% separating both sides.

For the Escondido City Mayor's race, there were only 3% of votes separating the candidates.

San Marcos Unified's Trustee C

Grossmont's Cuyamaca CC Trustee

Results for Vista Unified's Trustee 3

Election Results Explained:

All results are unofficial until completion of the official canvass of the election on or before December 8, 2022.