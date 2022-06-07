decision 2022

How to Vote in Person for the Primary Election in San Diego County

The centers are located around the county and will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

By Christina Bravo and Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

A poll worker wearing an American flag themed protective mask
Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The June 7 Gubernatorial Primary Election has finally arrived and San Diego County voters are ready to cast their ballots.

In this election, you will have the option to vote in person or vote by mail.

Here's what to know:

How to Vote in Person in San Diego County

Vote Centers, which replace the typical "polling locations," are already open in San Diego County. San Diego County voters can vote at dozens of vote centers on Tuesday.

At any vote center, you can drop off your pre-filled out ballot or vote in person, either with your mail-in ballot or by using an electronic ballot marking device there.

The centers are located around the county and will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To find one near you, explore the map:

Those who are not registered to vote but wish to in the Primary Election can still do so. They'll need to conditionally register and use a provisional ballot at the Registrar's office in Kearny Mesa or at any vote center.

Vote center services include:

  • ADA accessible ballot marking devices
  • Language assistance and voting materials in the County’s four federally covered languages:
  • Voter registration or registration updates with the ability to vote on the same day
  • Voting in person if you made a mistake on or lost your mail ballot
If you've never voted by mail before, it might seem new and even a little dangerous. But mail-in voting actually dates back to the Civil War. Chase Cain explains the long and uncontroversial history of voting by mail.

How to Vote By Mail in San Diego County

County Registrar Cynthia Paes also wants to remind voters that mail-in ballots are safe and secure.

Drop off your completed ballot at any vote center location from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

