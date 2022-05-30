How to Track Your Ballot in San Diego County

The California primary election is just around the corner and registered voters in San Diego County have already begun to receive their ballots by mail.

Those who are ready to check off their votes have the added convenience of voting by mail. But how does one know when their ballot is received? Or where it is after it’s turned in? Here’s a handy guide to help you learn how to track your ballot.

Signing up

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Once your ballot is complete, head to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters' website. There, you will be prompted to visit the State of California’s Ballottrax website. Once there, constituents should take the following steps to get set up:

Input the information asked for – including your first and last name, birthday and zip code

Under “Contact Preference,” select how you would like to receive notifications about your ballot. You can select email, text and voicemails. Additionally, you can change your preferences for language and notification hours

Click “update” after selecting your desired means of communication

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters said in a statement that voters can "track [their] ballot every step of the way by sighing up for 'Where's My Ballot,'" adding that participants will "receive automatic notifications as [their] ballot makes its way through the U.S. Postal Service and is received by the Registrar’s office."

The state’s Ballottrax dashboard will show you the status of your mail ballot. Whether it’s been delivered, is en route for review, or is complete, you can track its process there. The website also shows you what previous mail-in ballots were sent to you and the status of those.

"We encourage voters to act early and return their ballot to a trusted source," the Registrar of Voters' statement read. "You can complete your ballot in the comfort of your home and return it through the U.S. Postal Service, postage free, or return your ballot to any of the Registrar’s official ballot drop box locations around the county."