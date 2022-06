San Diego County voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to select pairs of candidates who will face off in November's general election to fill a handful of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

U.S. Representative, 48th District 53% reporting

U.S. Representative, 49th District 100% reporting

U.S. Representative, 50th District 55% reporting

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

U.S. Representative, 51st District 50% reporting

U.S. Representative, 52nd District 36% reporting

This story is part of NBC 7's live coverage of the 2022 Primary Election in San Diego County. Click here for the live blog

Click here to see preliminary results for San Diego County, state and Congressional races.