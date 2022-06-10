California Primary Election: Alvarez Says He's Winner in Short-Term 80th Assembly Dist Race

After the latest California Primary Election results dump on Thursday, democratic candidate David Alvarez claims he was victorious in the special election for the 80th Assembly District.

Alvarez said he will be heading to Sacramento on June 15 -- well before the votes are for the election are certified on July 7 -- to be sworn in for the remainder of the term vacated by Lorena Gonzalez when she took a job to head California's Labor Federation.

As of the latest results on Thursday, Alvarez had 19,359 and a 12% lead over his opponent, Georgette Gomez, who had 15,234 votes.

State Assembly, 80th District (Short Term) % reporting

The special election was held to decide who will fill the rest of the current term. But voters will still have to decide who will fill the 80th assembly seat for the next term.

Voters in the June 7, 2022, California Primary were asked to narrow down a pool of candidates to the top two vote-getters who will face off in November.

So far, it appears David Alvarez and Georgette Gomez will face off again.

Here are the results as of Thursday:

State Assembly, 80th District (Full Term) 48% reporting

In the full-term race, Gomez holds a small lead with 17,303 votes, or 35%. Alvarez has 15,588 or 32% of the vote.

There are some explanations as to why the short-term results and the full-term results don't align perfectly. For one, there are more candidates to choose from in the full-term race, meaning votes that could have went to Gomez or Alvarez were scattered between other participants. Second, Newly redrawn boundaries for the 80th District meant some voters were eligible to vote in one election and not the other.

Both Gomez and Alvarez are Democrats who have served on San Diego City Council. Gomez earned the endorsements of Lorena Gonzalez, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and the California Democratic Party.

