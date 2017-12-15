On Friday, Dec. 15, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are partnering with Make-A-Wish for our annual Wish-A-Thon. All day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. we will be broadcasting our live telethon within every NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 newscast. Volunteers will be taking financial and airline mileage donations which will go towards making wishes come true for children with critical illnesses.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish is a nonprofit organization that grants wishes for children with critical illnesses between the ages of 2-1/2 and under 18. There are 61 affiliated Make-A-Wish chapters in the United States, and Make-A-Wish San Diego strives to grant the wish of every eligible child in San Diego and Imperial Counties. To learn more about the San Diego chapter, visit www.sandiego.wish.org

Every wish experience begins with a referral.





We rely on wish referrals from caring individuals to help us reach more kids with life-threatening medical conditions every year and grant them a wish that changes lives, forever. The eligibility consideration process is initiated when a wish referral inquiry is submitted to the local chapter. Learn more about who is eligible for a wish, who can refer a child and how the referral process works at wish.org/refer

WHO IS ELIGIBLE?

A child with a life-threatening medical condition who has reached the age of 2½ and is younger than 18 at the time of referral is potentially eligible for a wish.

WHO CAN REFER A CHILD?

Potential wish kids, medical professionals, parents, legal guardians and family members with detailed knowledge of the child's current medical condition can initiate the referral process.

WHAT CAN A CHILD WISH FOR?

The child's imagination is always the driving force in determining, designing and coordinating the wish experience. Wish requests typically fall into one of five categories, but every wish is unique and powerful.

REFERRAL INQUIRY FORM

You may use our online inquiry form, or contact your local chapter, to get more information about referring a child who lives in the United States or one of its territories.

SHARE THE REFERRAL INQUIRY FORM

Share our online inquiry form with someone who can refer a child who lives in the United States or one of its territories.

Make A Holiday Wish Come True

DONATE FUNDS

When you donate, you're giving children renewed strength to fight their illnesses, bringing families closer together and uniting entire communities. You can change lives.

DONATE AIRLINE MILES

Do you have frequent flier miles to help make wishes come true? Over 70% of wishes involve travel. By donating airline miles through our Wishes in Flight® Program, you can help grant a local wish!

Donate your airline miles from Delta or United miles to directly benefit local wish kids.





DONATE DELTA MILES

SkyMiles Representatives: (800) 323-2323

1,000-mile minimum

DONATE UNITED MILES

Helpline: (800) 421-4655

500-mile minimum

For American, Southwest and JetBlue programs, select the rewards program links below to be directed to the airline website to process your donation.





Visit Southwest's web site and select Make-A-Wish when donating your Rapid Rewards points to help make wishes come true. Call Helpline: 1-800-I-FLY-SWA (1-800-435-9792)

DONATE SOUTHWEST RAPID REWARDS AND SELECT MAKE-A-WISH

Visit American Airlines web site where your donation will be made to American's Kids In Need program which supports children's charities including Make-A-Wish.

Call Helpline: (800) 882-8880

DONATE TO AMERICAN'S KIDS IN NEED PROGRAM







Visit JetBlue's web site and select Make-A-Wish when donating your TrueBlue points to help make wishes come true.

Call Helpline: (800) JET-BLUE

DONATE JETBLUE POINTS AND SELECT MAKE-A-WISH