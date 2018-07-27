Clear the Shelters 2018: Give a Pet a Loving Home

Help Us Clear The Shelters San Diego

Join us for Clear the Shelters on Saturday, August 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as we partner with animal shelters and rescue centers across San Diego County to waive adoption fees for one day only. Find your local shelter here.

The goal is to #ClearTheShelters by finding forever homes for as many animals as possible.



Animal shelters across the country are teaming up with NBC and Telemundo stations to find loving homes for pets in need.

Did you know that across the country, over 53,000 pets were adopted during last year’s event, but millions more remain homeless. Every year, 7.6 million animals end up in shelters nationwide — and only 2.7 million are adopted, according to the ASPCA.

Dozens of local shelters will take part this year in Clear the Shelters.Refer to the interactive map above to identify a participating shelter near you and help us Clear The Shelters San Diego!



