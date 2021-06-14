Xavier The X-Man's Cruise For The Cause

It’s BACK to the most beautiful outdoor mall in Southern California! Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista! Sunday, August 22nd 10am -3pm.

For years, I have been organizing my annual car show to benefit children with cancer. It started with only a few participants and now has grown to hundreds of vehicles, live music, a kids zone, and thousands of spectators.

My goal is to help underprivileged children and their parents get to and from the hospital for cancer-related appointments. Some patients travel for an annual check up to make sure their cancer doesn’t return, while others use the service daily for treatments.

The money raised goes to the Emilio Nares Foundation, a non-profit organization based in San Diego that helps kids and their families battling cancer. They provide a free transportation service called “Ride With Emilo” that currently serves children in San Diego, Orange, and Imperial Counties.

I personally would like to invite you to be a part of my annual Cruise for the Cause Car & Bike Show at Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista.

It’s a great family event and it’s open to the public. I’m inviting everyone to join me..Classic cars, Lowriders, Hot Rods, Tuners, Dubs, Imports, Bikes, Customs, VWs, SUV’s, Trucks and Motorcycles.

