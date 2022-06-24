car show

XAVIER THE X-MAN'S® 20TH ANNUAL CRUISE FOR THE CAUSE

SUNDAY, AUGUST 7, 2022

It’s back to a full show & shine! Welcome to the 20th year of Xavier The X-Man’s Cruise for the Cause, my annual FUNdraiser car show to benefit the Emilio Nares Foundation, a local non-profit organization that provides free transportation services to help children battling cancer and their families. This show helps keep the vans on the road. From paying for gas, monthly oil changes, new tires, to tune ups and even sometimes in assisting with the purchase of an additional vehicle. This even helps keep the services free for those who need it most.

