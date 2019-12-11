Wishes in Flight is Dec. 12

Do you have frequent flier miles to help make wishes come true?
Call into our telethon during our one-day on-air "Wishes in Flight" airline miles drive this Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and help make wishes come true for children with life-threatening illnesses.
Those that donate miles will also have the chance to win amazing prizes just in time for the holidays!
NBC 7 Community
NBC 7 in our community
Volunteers will be answering phones to take your generous airline mile donations.
(619)568-0566
Participating airlines: Delta, Alaska & United Airlines…once miles are donated, they never expire. If you can’t call in this day, donate online toward this event by clicking on an airline link below:
- Delta Airlines
- Alaska Airlines
- United Airlines
- For American, Southwest and JetBlue click here to process your donation.
To make a one-time donation please click here.