Wishes In Flight

Wishes in Flight is Dec. 12

Donate your airline miles during NBC 7 and Telemundo 20's one-day telethon to help make wishes come true for children with life-threatening illnesses.

Do you have frequent flier miles to help make wishes come true?

Call into our telethon during our one-day on-air "Wishes in Flight" airline miles drive this Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and help make wishes come true for children with life-threatening illnesses.

Those that donate miles will also have the chance to win amazing prizes just in time for the holidays!

Volunteers will be answering phones to take your generous airline mile donations.

(619)568-0566

Participating airlines: Delta, Alaska & United Airlines…once miles are donated, they never expire. If you can’t call in this day, donate online toward this event by clicking on an airline link below:

To make a one-time donation please click here.

Wishes In Flight
