Walk MS: Walk MS San Diego Set to Raise Awareness and Find a Cure, with more than 1,300 people expected to participate!

On April 22nd 1,300 friends, families and co-workers will meet at Walk MS: San Diego https://mssociety.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=1311 to raise awareness and funds to find a cure for multiple sclerosis. Hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Walk MS: San Diego creates the space where people living with MS and those who care about them can gather to shine a spotlight on a disease that affects nearly 1 million people in the U.S.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring everyone together this year to celebrate research breakthroughs that let us know a cure is near,” says D’Jay Scott, Director of Development at the National MS Society's Pacific South Coast Market. “We know that together, we are stronger and together, we will drive progress to achieve our vision of a world free of MS."

To date, Walk MS participants, volunteers and donors across the country have helped to raise over $1 billion to stop MS in its tracks, restore what’s been lost and end MS forever.

Join the NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 team as the Spirit Team cheering on walkers & participants!

Walk MS San Diego

Saturday, April 22

7:30am

Preble Park at NTC Park in Liberty Station

2455 Cushing Road

San Diego, CA 92106

REGISTER: Visit walkMS.org or call 855-372-1331