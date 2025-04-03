Walk MS: San Diego Set to Raise Awareness and Fuel the Search for a Cure

On April 12th, 1,300 people are expected to rally at Walk MS: San Diego to raise awareness and funds to find a cure for multiple sclerosis. Hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Walk MS: San Diego will showcase the importance of people living with MS being surrounded by the care and understanding of their support system.

Walk MS brings friends and family, loved ones, and the MS community, together to demonstrate support and solidarity for people with MS—because no one should have to face this disease alone.

Stop by the NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 booth for fun promo items & to say hello to our team!

Walk MS San Diego

Saturday, April 12

8 am

Preble Park at NTC Park in Liberty Station

2455 Cushing Road

San Diego, CA 92106

To register, click here!