San Diego

Walk MS: San Diego Set to Raise Awareness and Fuel the Search for a Cure

Saturday, April 12, 8 am at Preble Field at NTC Park in Liberty Station

On April 12th, 1,300 people are expected to rally at Walk MS: San Diego to raise awareness and funds to find a cure for multiple sclerosis. Hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Walk MS: San Diego will showcase the importance of people living with MS being surrounded by the care and understanding of their support system.

Walk MS brings friends and family, loved ones, and the MS community, together to demonstrate support and solidarity for people with MS—because no one should have to face this disease alone.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Stop by the NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 booth for fun promo items & to say hello to our team!

Walk MS San Diego

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Saturday, April 12

8 am

Preble Park at NTC Park in Liberty Station

NBC 7 Community

NBC 7 in our community

San Diego Mar 12

NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 Accepting Applications for NBCUNIVERSAL LOCAL IMPACT GRANTS

San Diego Feb 27

San Diego Latino Book & Family Festival

2455 Cushing Road

San Diego, CA 92106

To register, click here!

This article tagged under:

San DiegoCommunity
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us