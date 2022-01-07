We are so excited to walk together again in person at the Walk for Animals — North County!

Every dollar raised makes a lifesaving difference for animals who rely on us for a second chance.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

All registered participants will receive a Walk for Animals T-shirt at the event! Cat Nappers will be mailed a T-shirt after the event.

Walkers who register before Friday, Feb. 11, will receive a Walker Packet in the mail that includes information for the day of the Walk, your bib, a ticket to pick up your T-shirt, a ticket for the pancake breakfast and a donation envelope. Please bring the donation envelope with all cash and checks you’ve collected to the Walk.

Walkers who register on or after Feb. 11 have two options to pick up their packets:

Feb. 15-20 and Feb. 22-25 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus, 5500 Gaines St., San Diego.

Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Walk for Animals registration tent, starting at 7 a.m.

Early bird pricing is in effect until Monday, Jan. 31. Register early to save!

For more information CLICK HERE!

If you need assistance registering online, please email walk@sdhumane.org.