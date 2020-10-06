VIRTUAL PURPLESTRIDE SAN DIEGO 2020

Join us in honoring loved ones fighting pancreatic cancer. PanCAN's PurpleStride events are hosted year-round in nearly 60 communities nationwide, funding life-changing programs and services for pancreatic cancer patients. Your participation and fundraising make it all possible.

Though in-person PurpleStride events are temporarily on pause due to COVID-19, pancreatic cancer does not stop, and neither do we. Join us from wherever you are and help us reach our $10M goal this year. Register (it’s free!), build your team and start fundraising today.



Pancreatic cancer affects thousands of patients and their families every day, and we need to continue to fight for them. Thank you for rallying behind our community, as the need has never been greater.



UPDATE: Because your safety is our top priority, PurpleStride San Diego is a virtual event this year. We invite you to participate in your own way, from anywhere, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. See our FAQ for more information.

Everyone who raises $25 or more in donations (including your previously paid registration fee, if you paid to register) will get a commemorative Virtual PurpleStride T-shirt.



Connect with other virtual PurpleStriders in your area by joining the San Diego Affiliate Facebook Group. Get inspired, share fundraising ideas and celebrate together!

