Virtual Food Drive

GET HELP WITH FOOD:

If you are in need of food assistance, please call 2-1-1 from your phone, and a 2-1-1 operator will provide you with the location of your nearest food distribution site. You can also call the Food Bank’s toll free number: 1-866-350-FOOD (3663)

The San Diego Food Bank:

To Donate to the San Diego Food Bank: https://www.fooddriveonline.org/sandiegofoodbank/NBC7Telemundo20

The Food Bank is asking our supporters to help us provide emergency food to vulnerable families affected by the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and our North County Food Bank chapter comprise the largest hunger-relief organization in San Diego County. The Food Bank distributes food to those in need at 200 distribution sites across the county as well as through 500 nonprofits with feeding programs. Monetary donations received by the Food Bank will be used to purchase food items to be given to those in need.

Feeding San Diego:

To donate to Feeding San Diego: https://www.facebook.com/donate/1959368924362380/

Feeding San Diego is a vital resource for people in San Diego County facing hunger. Every day, one in eight people do not have access to enough healthy food, including one in six children. With schools and business closing, wage loss, and economic uncertainty as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues, Feeding San Diego's services are needed more than ever.



