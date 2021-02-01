VIRTUAL FIRST FRIDAY ARTS DISTRICT

Fall in love with ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station during Virtual First Friday on Feb. 5.

Sponsored by My Point Credit Union; be inspired by this virtual lineup of talented local artists and creatives showcasing their craft to San Diego residents and beyond. Some of the best local artists and creatives are coming together for one night on the hosted virtual platform called Airmeet. You are just one click away from an evening filled with love.

Dine your heart out with Solare Ristorante and learn some ways to celebrate a perfect Valentine’s evening. San Diego Dance Theater presents a performance of work created by its new Artistic Director, Terry Wilson. Learn the process of using painting to pull together a space with VELTZ Fine Art along with one-of-a-kind paintings and designs. Fall in love with the art and movement of dance during Canela Photography’s Valentine dance session.

Milk Oolong Studio hosts a Pottery & Glaze Chemistry session showing you how to master the pottery wheel. See what’s going on at Lauren LeVieux’s studio with a look at her latest oil paintings, ancestral stories and art installations. An intergenerational piece using images, music and storytelling styles, La Jolla Playhouse presents “Spittin' Truth to Power: Light Leaping for the People” with renowned San Diego poet Alyce Smith-Cooper and acclaimed DJ and musician Shammy Dee.



Take in all the excitement with a delicious meal delivered or to-go from hotspots like Chi Chocolat & Banyan Kitchen, Solare Ristorante and Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens.