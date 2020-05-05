Virtual Bike Month Challenges to Encourage Safe Biking

The San Diego Bike Coalition is rolling its National Bike Month festivities into a virtual space in order to maintain social distancing. Beginning May 5 through May 30, the Bike Coalition is partnering with Love to Ride San Diego to offer a series of riding challenges that will encourage solo rides for new riders and seasoned commuters alike.

Love to Ride participants can set riding goals for themselves and have a chance at winning prizes. In order to win prizes, participants must register and log their rides. It’s free to join and free to participate. Each challenge has its own rules and eligibility criteria.

Bicycling has many benefits for health and quality of life, and it is an important outlet that can help riders with mental health, a need that is heightened during the pandemic. The Bike Coalition acknowledges that even though riders still need to take precautions, including physical distancing, everyone can still ride. Encouraging safe riding ensures people are staying mentally and physically healthy.

BIKE MONTH ACTIVITIES/CHALLENGES: