Upcoming Events at the La Jolla Community Center

The La Jolla Community Center would like to invite you to these upcoming events.

Opera Wednesdays - returns every second Wednesday of the month on Wednesday, March 9 from 7-8PM. The concert features past and present Metropolitan Opera Competition winners, active San Diego Opera performers and guest artists who have sung all over the world. A suggested donation of $10-20 goes directly to the artists performing at Opera Wednesday. Registration is required. The attached photo is of opera singer Michelle Law. (Singers Geraldo Gaytan, tenor and Walter DeMelle, bass will also perform. Pianist Nic Reveles will accompany).

Distinguished Speaker Series - presents Dr. Erica Oberg, integrative and natural medicine physician who will be presenting presenting "Building a Better Brain." Passionate about helping people experience a higher level of health and vitality, she specializes in nutrition and lifestyle, IV micronutrient therapy and focuses her clinical practice on preventing, reversing and taming chronic disease, neuro-regeneration and anti-aging. This lecture is free to the public and is a virtual event. Tuesday, March 15 from 10-11AM.

Fourth Friday Jazz Concert Series - returns on Friday, March 25. Reception is from 7-8PM; Concert is from 8-9:15 PM. We're featuring Holly Hoffman on flute & Mike Wofford on piano performing "The Music of Cole Porter." Cost is $22/M, $27/NM, Door entrance $30. Light refreshments served. Valet service available.

For more information, register for an event and to review our COVID please visit www.ljcommunitycenter.org.